William F. Costello died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 11, 2020. Bill was born in Boston on February 12, 1928 the son of the late Thomas P. Costello and Anna (Curley) Costello. He was married to Nancy Jean Costello who died on March 19, 2018, the love of his life for over 67 years while residing in Natick. He is survived by his three children, Robert M. Costello and his wife Mary of Franklin; Kathleen Merrill and her husband Richard of Hudson and Thomas Costello of Natick. He was the beloved grandfather of Courtney and William Costello of Franklin. He was the brother of Sister Mary Costello and Eileen Tupper and the late Thomas Costello. Bill was raised in Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School in 1947. He entered the United States Marine Corps and was Honorably Discharged some years later. He remained devoted to all things having to do with the Marines for his entire life. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League Detachment #1037 and enjoyed participating in all their activities and associations. Bill worked for New England Instrument Company in Natick for many years. He was active in the Natick Little League for over 18 years and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and working with his players. He enjoyed boating and was also an avid golfer. He was a member and former officer of the Millis Model Aircraft Club where he enjoyed building and flying remote control radio aircraft. He was a longtime communicant of both St. Ann Church and St. Zepherin Church, both in Wayland. Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, a private funeral service will be held for Bill and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated service information, please visit www.johncbryant funeralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 16 to May 23, 2020