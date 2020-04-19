|
William J. Gebo, 77, longtime resident of Saxonville, died on April 11, 2020. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late William S. and Josephine I. (Dunn) Gebo. Bill was a graduate of Framingham South High School and worked for several years as a light technician for the Monticello in Framingham. He then attended barber school and for over fifty years worked as a barber in Sudbury. He was an extremely hard worker and loved his job. His charm and wit could light any room he walked into. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time on the Cape. He loved being on the ocean. He is survived by his children, Sharagayle, Tracy and Greg, his sister, Barbara Tobin and her husband Joe, his nieces and nephews, his grandchildren and many dear Saxonville friends. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Bill's life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with Bill's family, visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020