William J. Lovering
William J. Lovering of Framingham, passed away on November 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late William V. Lovering and Ruth F. (Harney). Loving brother of Jean M. Longtine of Framingham and her former husband the late Jeffrey E. Longtine. Brother of the late Robert E. Lovering. Uncle of Nikilette Walker-Bowman. Great-uncle of Jonathan P. and Christian T. Longtine. William was a United States Air Force Veteran, and worked many years for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the VFW in Wayland, and volunteered playing the piano at St. Patrick's Manor for many years. In light of current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, services are private and have been entrusted to the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., NATICK COMMON. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760, or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
