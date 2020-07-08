Charles Linehan, Charlie born in Woburn on April 15, 1960, died June 16, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Helen (O'Brien) Linehan and was a 1978 graduate of Woburn High School He owned and operated his own printing company, CJ Paige and Co., which was lovingly named after his children. Prior to that, he worked for Xerox as one of their top salesmen in the 1990's, earning him multiple awards. He also worked as an engineer for Nova Biomedical. Charlie's valiant spirit, quick wit, and work ethic was unmatched. He had a passion for classic cars and could often be seen working on his '69 Z28 hugger orange Camaro. In his younger years, he loved golfing and competing in tournaments. He was a highly skilled man whose capabilities ranged from building an engine from scratch, running a business to remodeling a house. Above all, Charlie was an adoring and deeply devoted father who loved his wife and two children greatly; his family was the most important thing in the world to him. Charlie enjoyed comedy clubs, concerts and fine dining with his wife. He especially loved her cooking. They had a special bond that had grown ever stronger over 38 years. He was her rock. He would do anything for a friend or neighbor. Helping people and extending himself came naturally. His great compassion and love did not stop at the people he surrounded himself with, his warmth and kindness extended to his beloved German Shepherds, Nyla and Kia. He was also adored as a son-in-law, and was the light of many people's lives, especially for his daughter who considered him "the love of her life." He was an incredibly intelligent and capable man who was truly one-of-a-kind. He was a proud new grandfather to his daughter's baby boy, Charles. He was an amazing family man who enjoyed taking his family on cruises to the Caribbean and spending summer vacations in Gloucester and Maine. Charlie was an extremely insightful and thoughtful person who had a strong moral ground. His advice and true words of wisdom that he bestowed upon his children will continue to resonate throughout their lives. He often would say "if you risk nothing you risk everything", encouraging his children to take chances and live with confidence. Charlie was the center of his family's world and he will be forever missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice L. (Bellino) Linehan; his children, Charles J. 'C.J.' Linehan, Jr. and Paige M. Linehan, both of Burlington; his grandson, Charles J. DeChalus; his siblings, Patricia Linehan of Toledo, Ohio, Brian Linehan of Lexington, Karen Linehan of Florida and Andrea Linehan of Woburn; his brothers-in-law, Robert Bellino and Philip Bellino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late William Linehan and son-in-law of the late Robert and Grace Bellino.



