Claire Mary (Lee) Germain age 89 of Westford formerly of Burlington passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston on July 20, 1929 she was the daughter of Irish immigrants to the late Matty and Mary (Hughes) Lee. Raised and educated in Boston Claire graduated from Notre Dame high school. Claire married and settled in Burlington where she raised her loving family. Claire had a wonderful spirit for life. She worked for many years as a hostess and event planner at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford where she successfully planned and organized many functions for Head of State and Military Officials who continually requested her services even after her retirement. Family was the center of her life, she cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was often the center of organizing all family gatherings and her loving presence was embraced by all who attended. She also enjoyed dancing (hully gully), cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Paul John Germain of Romania, Judee (Germain) and Rob Secontine of Westford, and Steven Neil Germain of Burlington, and eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Jason, Natalie, Valerie, Krissey, Alexandra, Robert, and Olivia, and two great grandchildren, Samuel and Dillon. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Claire for visiting hours on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00am at St. Catherine's Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Union from May 31 to June 7, 2019