Eugene J. Cataldo, Jr.Gene, of Burlington, lost his battle with cancer at his home on March 3, 2019. Gene was born on October 19, 1938 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to Eugene J. and Eleanor (Filadoro) Cataldo. Gene was raised in Stoneham and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1956. He was part of a loving family including his brother, Kenneth, who he adored even though distance has separated them more recently. Following graduation, Gene attended Boston College, where he graduated cum laude in 1960. Gene met Patricia L. Coughlin when they were just fourteen years old. The couple were high school sweethearts and got married on August 27, 1960. Gene and Patricia spent over fifty-eight wonderful years together and raised their three daughters, Kathleen, Theresa and Jacqueline, who loved their father dearly. Gene worked as a successful pharmaceutical sales representative for several companies throughout the 1960s. He decided to become a teacher so he earned his Masters degree in Education from Southern Connecticut State University in 1970. He was respected and adored by many students in Burlington during his 28 years teaching middle and high school math and computer science. One of his colleagues said it so eloquently, ...the quintessential teacher...dedicated, hardworking, well prepared and sincere to both the students and needs of the school...one cannot find a more loyal nor supportive person. He is a true gentleman and a family man. He cares deeply about strong family values and the importance of honesty and integrity throughout ones daily life. Gene also worked as an auditor for the Sheraton Hotel in Cambridge. Gene was a loving grandfather; spending time with his grandchildren brought him tremendous joy during his retirement years. He looked forward to their sporting events, holidays or just a good conversation about their daily lives. Gene was the beloved husband of Patricia L. (Coughlin) Cataldo, devoted father of Theresa Marciello, Jacqueline Stone & her husband Jason and the late Kathleen Cataldo, loving grandfather of Nicholas and Jessica Marciello, Arianna, Taylor and Isabella Stone. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Saturday, March 9th from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. www.nichols funeralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Union from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019