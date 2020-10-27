Ignatius Robert Rob, Bob Corso, 79 years old, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Palm Bay, Florida on October 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Raised and educated in Medford, MA, he was the son of the late Anthony Corso and Helen (Strazzulla) Corso. A graduate of Medford High School class of 1958, Rob furthered his education by attending the University of Miami and Curry College where he received a law degree. Rob resided in Burlington, MA for 42 years. He worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster for many years, and later as a personal injury investigator for a law firm in Lowell, MA. After retirement he and his wife, Janice, moved to South Dennis, MA on Cape Cod, where they happily spent their summers. They also spent many happy winters in their home in Palm Bay, Florida. Rob was a diehard Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins fan attending many games with family and friends which he enjoyed immensely. He had a love for the beach and spending time with his four grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling and played on leagues during his young adult years. He was fortunate to do some traveling throughout his life as well. Amongst his favorite vacations were trips to Italy, California, Washington DC., and Canada. There were also many fun family vacations to Frank Davis Resort in CT, North Conway, NH, and on the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod, where even as a young child always enjoyed spending his summers. The main love of Robs life was his family. He was blessed with a loving and devoted wife, two loving daughters and four loving grandchildren. He shared a special bond with his sister, Ann, and his brother, Tony. He had many longtime friends with whom he enjoyed spending dinners and vacations. Rob was a great father and grandfather, always supportive and protective. He had a kind, gentle soul and there was nothing he would not have done for his family. He had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile. Rob will be remembered for so many reasons and will never be forgotten. Rob was the beloved husband of 39 years to Janice (Taylor) Corso, and the devoted father of Christine Paulik and her husband Jack, and Andrea Strokus and her husband Vincent, all of Hudson, NH. Rob was the loving grandfather of Bobby, Amanda, Cassandra, and Ashley. He was the dear brother of Anthony Corso and his wife Donna of Burlington, MA, and the late Ann Bennet. He was the brother-in-law of Nancy Deardorff and her husband Adam of Grant, Florida, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, on Friday, October 30th at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Thursday, October 29th from 4 through 6 PM in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, MA 02155. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes, 306 Main Street Medford MA 02155. 781-396-9200/ www.dellorusso.net