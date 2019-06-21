|
|
Kathleen M. Hughes of Westford, formerly of Burlington, passed away at home June 17, 2019 at age 56 after a 12 year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and beloved family. Beloved wife of Mark D. Loving and proud mother of Kyle of NY, NY and Jason of Westford. Loving daughter of Clair Grace (Doherty) Brown and late husband C. Joseph Brown of Port St. Lucie, FL. Sister of Cindy LoPreste of Billerica, Karen Desmond of Eagan, MN, Theresa LaMarca of Billerica, Andrea Lauzon of Westford, Kevin Brown of Chelmsford, Christine Brooks of Groton and Charlene Stankiewicz of Brunswick, OH and the late Denise Brown. She also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Kathy grew up in Burlington graduating in the Class of 1980. She later obtained her Bachelors degree from the University of Lowell and a Masters in Business Administration from Babson College in 1987. Kathy went on to have a successful 30 year career in the field of Healthcare Information Technology. She spent 26 years with the Siemens Healthcare division in various management positions where she led the implementation, optimization and on-going support of Healthcare Information Systems in hospitals in the New England area. Since January 2015 she served as a consulting project manager at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston implementing a variety of key strategic initiatives in the healthcare IT department. On the personal side, Kathy had a zest for life, was always fun to be around, and loved to dance. Her wide circle of friends kept her on the go all the time. Among her favorite things to do were boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends on a hot summer day or simply enjoying a lobster roll while gazing out at the ocean surf. She was also a fitness enthusiast where she often participated in fitness boot camps and enjoyed long power walks. Kathy was also a steadfast Celtics and Patriots fan where she would regularly try to coach the teams by shouting at the television. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 107 North Main St. Westford on Monday, June 24. Memorials in Kathys name may be made MGH Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital https://www.emersonhospital.org/support-emerson/donate-now. For online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Burlington Union from June 21 to June 28, 2019