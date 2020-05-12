|
Martha G. "Susie" (Labella) Hoogendoorn Of Burlington, passed away on Monday morning May 4th, 2020 in Bear Mountain at Reading after complications of the COVID-19 virus at the age of 94. Born on February 22, 1926 in Belmont; daughter of the late Gaetano and Claria (Valerio) Labella. Susie was born, raised, educated and had lived for many years in Belmont before moving to Burlington in 1974. Susie took part in the 'Greatest Generation' working as a Welder at the Boston Shipyard during World War II. Later in her life she worked as a Cashier at Dale Pharmacy in Burlington. Her family and his friends were always first and foremost; her greatest enjoyment in life came from time spent with her family and of course her many trips to the Casino at Foxwoods with her dear friends. Susie was predeceased by her beloved husband Clarence Hoogendoorn in 1986 and her loving son Guy D. Hoogendoorn. She is survived by her devoted & loving children; Linda Cunha and her husband John 'Jack' Cunha of Burlington; John Hoogendoorn and his wife Carolyn of Belmont; and Mark Hoogendoorn and his wife Theresa of Florida. In addition she is survived by 8 cherished grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Ernie, Tony and Evelyn Petrino. Susie wanted for family and friends to gather and celebrate her life enjoying coffee and Italian pastries; but out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and our community funeral services will be held private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Massachusetts Humane Society Inc., P.O. Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185-0177 or a pet shelter of your choice. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of BELMONT assisted her family with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Union from May 12 to May 19, 2020