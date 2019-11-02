Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Forand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. Forand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary R. Forand Obituary
Mary R. (Nielsen) Forand of Burlington, formerly of Belmont, October 29, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Robert D. Loving mother of Robert & his wife Kitty of New Smyrna, FL, Nancy of Rochester, NY, Donald & his wife Rhonda of Boxborough, Marie Bonfiglio of Belmont, Anne Basile of Acton, Donna of Tewksbury, Ruth Fanelli of Edgewater, FL, and the late Paul Forand. Sister of Eleanor Stewart of Tewksbury, and the late Theresa Tortorello, Richard, Theodore, and Edward Nielsen. Grandmother of 22 grandchildren and great grandmother of 34. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side) on Friday, November 8 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margarets Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or . For directions obituary & online guestbook see www. stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome. net.
Published in The Burlington Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -