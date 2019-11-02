|
Mary R. (Nielsen) Forand of Burlington, formerly of Belmont, October 29, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Robert D. Loving mother of Robert & his wife Kitty of New Smyrna, FL, Nancy of Rochester, NY, Donald & his wife Rhonda of Boxborough, Marie Bonfiglio of Belmont, Anne Basile of Acton, Donna of Tewksbury, Ruth Fanelli of Edgewater, FL, and the late Paul Forand. Sister of Eleanor Stewart of Tewksbury, and the late Theresa Tortorello, Richard, Theodore, and Edward Nielsen. Grandmother of 22 grandchildren and great grandmother of 34. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side) on Friday, November 8 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margarets Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or . For directions obituary & online guestbook see www. stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome. net.
Published in The Burlington Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019