Nicholas L. Torto, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 in Larkspur, California. He was born on May 5, 1928 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Mario and Susan (Tenaglia) Torto. He attended Lynn English high school graduating in 1946, served in the United States Navy from 1946 | 1948 where he was a helmsman on the USS Wright aircraft carrier and then received a mechanical engineering degree from Tufts University in 1952. He resided in Burlington, MA where he raised his family then in retirement split his time between Harwich Port on Cape Cod and Las Vegas and then finally in Larkspur, CA. He was a senior executive at multiple aerospace and technical firms during his career of more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Claire M. (OBrien) Torto, along with his four children Jacqueline, Michael, Christopher and Jeffrey along with 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held later this year in Hawaii where he will be buried at sea.
Published in The Burlington Union from May 30 to June 6, 2019
