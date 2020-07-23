1/
Paul Gerbrands
Paul Gerbrands, 76, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Joanne (Guidoboni) by his side, where she had been for more than 55 years. Paul, originally from Burlington, Massachusetts was a dedicated firefighter, serving his community for more than 34 years, where he held the role of Lieutenant for most of those years. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, his four children, and six grandchildren, who all adored him. The family will honor Paul with private services.

Published in The Burlington Union from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
July 22, 2020
Joanne & Family: So very sorry to hear of Paul's passing. So sad to hear of our old friends from Burlington leaving us! Sincere sympathy to all your family. Rosemary (Howard) & Ron Wagner.
Rosemary (Howard) Wagner
July 22, 2020
Lt. Gerbrands,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for the citizens of Burlington when you served with the BFD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
