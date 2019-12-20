Home

Phyllis DApice Obituary
Phyllis DApice, 84, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019 in Lexington. The daughter of John H. and Rose H. (Semonian) Aroian, she was born in Medford, and married her childhood sweetheart Robert D. DApice 62 years ago before moving to Burlington. She is survived by daughter Carolyn J. Shapiro and her husband Neil, and son David A. DApice and his wife Barbara. Beloved grandmother of Katherine A. Machado and David R. DApice. Sister of Carolyn F. Neeson. Her childhood was dotted with accomplishments as a musician and artist. As a young woman and straight A student, she attended the Hickox Secretarial School and combined career and family after she married. She was known for her incredible organizational skills, her strategic thinking, her sense of humor and a love of beagles. Her grace and poise, despite several health setbacks, were the core of her existence, and she was keenly aware of the circle of life and her place in it. She will be remembered for a life well-lived, and the countless things she taught everyone she held dear. Visiting hours Sunday, December 22nd from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington MA. Burial will be private at the Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home, or as donations in Phyllis name to Boston Children's Hospital http://www.childrenshospital.org.
Published in The Burlington Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
