December 24, 1931|June 19, 2020. Shirley Marie Hodder passed away Thursday morning, June 19, 2020 at home in East Boothbay, ME. She was 88 years old, married for 59 years to her beloved husband, Alan. Shirley grew up in Wheelwright MA, living most of her life in Burlington, MA before retiring to Portland, ME. She graduated from Hardwick High School and Salters Secretarial School and had a long and successful career as an Executive Secretary. Always a stylish trendsetter, she lived progressively and proudly campaigned for JFK. Shirley and Al became "second parents" to many of their children's friends, and their door was always open on Christmas Eve for her famous birthday parties. Shirley was a Lifetime Member of The Burlington Players community theater, was always the first one on the dancefloor and loved nothing more than sunbathing on the beach. In Portland, Shirley and Al became fixtures in the citys restaurant scene and were "adopted" by countless staff members who officially labeled them Portland's "Cool Couple". She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hodder, her husband Michael Feldmann; Mary Jane Hodder, her husband Toni Wojtkow; her son Kendall Hodder, his husband Jeffrey Perfect; her granddaughter, Leah Hodder-Romano; and her younger sisters, Pat Bitonio and Louise Clement.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store