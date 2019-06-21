Home

Thomas J. Ludwig, of Bristol CT, formerly of Burlington MA, passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 61. Son of the late Harold J. and Helen T. Ludwig. Loving father of Nicole Ludwig and adoring grandfather of Sierra, Makayla and Alexis. Predeceased by brother, James and survived by siblings: John, Catherine Andriolo, William, Robert, and Theresa Catalano. Private memorial service on June 28, 2019. Following the private service, friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of life at St. Margaret's Parish Hall 111 Winn Street Burlington MA at 11am.
Published in The Burlington Union from June 21 to June 28, 2019
