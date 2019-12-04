|
|
Wyndham Thomas Shaw, 67, of Burlington, MA went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a battle with Multiple System Atrophy. After receiving this diagnosis three years ago, he pledged to live each day with faith, gratitude, courage, and cheerfulness, which he did until his last breath. After graduating from the University of Florida, Wyndham entered the ministry, first serving as a campus minister in Raleigh, North Carolina. He continued his studies at Abilene Christian University and served in the ministry in West Virginia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and for the last thirty-two years in the Boston Church of Christ. There he served as an evangelist and elder. For eight of those years, he served as a Vice-President for Hope Worldwide, helping orphans and seniors in Eastern Europe. His life and ministry of faith, love, and integrity have touched thousands of lives throughout the world and his legacy will be carried on. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Galloway Shaw; his father, C. Raymond Shaw; and his brother, Raymond Shaw. Wyndham is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Jeanie, and their four children: Melissa (Kevin) Miller; Kristen (Justin) Gonet; Sam (Leigh Ann) Shaw; and Jacob Shaw. He will forever be Papa to his eight beloved grandchildren: Emma, Caleb, and Lexi Miller; Micah and Gracie Gonet; and Emery, Ayla, and Colette Shaw. He is also survived by six sisters: Jane (Daryl) Glass; Susan (Jim) Rhyne; Sarah (Roy) Biggs; Mary Ann Bisher: Martha (Larry) Lanier; Edie (David) Harwell; and many nieces and nephews. There was a celebration of life for Wyndham at 10 am on Saturday, December 7 th at the Hilton Woburn ballroom at 10 am. Memorial donations can be made to HOPE worldwide at https://hopeww.kindful.com/ or to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition in Wyndhams memory at https:// www.multiplesystem atrophy.org/msa-donation/
Published in The Burlington Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019