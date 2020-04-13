Home

Alec W. Rutkauskas, of Cambridge, April 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary (Narekiewicz). Devoted brother of Mary Brodeur, Anele Higgins and her husband Christopher, Michael and his wife Paula, Mark, Ann Colarusso, Amy Dellorfano and her husband Albert, Margaret Shay and her husband Donald and the late Anthony. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Services private. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhttp://www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.home.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020
