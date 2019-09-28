|
Alice H. Dodds of Cambridge, September 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ora (Byers) and Joseph Dodds. Sister of the late Robert Dodds and Joseph Dodds. Further survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Ms. Dodds was a graduate of The Walnut Hill School and Wellesley College. She began her career in educational testing and went on to work in archives. She was a lover of travel, books, theater and music. She loved living in Cambridge surrounded by learning and history. She enjoyed entertaining and participating in lively discussions. In addition to her family she leaves behind many loving friends. Described by friends as a One of a Kind she captivated people with her energy, passion, humor and the depth of her know ledge. Having spent her young childhood in India she often dined with friends in Indian restaurants and shared fascinating stories about her experience. She worked well into her eighties. A longtime Democrat she was passionate about many issues. Arrangements by the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Services will conclude with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect, PA. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019