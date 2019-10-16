|
Andre Terrance Atkins died peacefully October 3, 2019 at his Cambridge home with family around him. He was 62. Andre was raised in Eatonville, Florida, the countrys first black self-governed town. He was educated at Hungerford Elementary in Eatonville, and Highland High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At these institutions, he learned to think for himself and work with his hands. In the 1980s he moved to Boston, Massachusetts to work in construction. Andre completed a certificate course in engineering at Bunker Hill Community College, but preferred open-air learning. He photographed art murals and enjoyed conversations with the professors, gallery owners, chefs, clergy, lawyers, and publishers whose yards he landscaped. He overcame New England reserve by introducing himself to neighbors, strangers, and clients. He insisted on getting paid like a man; persisted against obstacles; and spoke roughly but offered a helping hand. He felt that making appointments for future dates was a form of procrastination, so he just showed up | at city hall, at the doctors office, at a potential clients | with the expectation that he would be received with pleasure. Andre loved picking up his fishing pole and wading into the water, where he found quiet and peace. He kept a rod in his truck and stopped for contemplation in lakes and streams across Massachusetts and Vermonts Northeast Kingdom. In 2005 he entered treatment for addiction and maintained his recovery to the end. The family is grateful to all the providers at Lahey Hospital, Commonwealth Care Alliance, and Mount Auburn CareGroup Parmenter hospice for their thoughtful care coordination; and the City of Cambridge housing department for making it possible for Andre to live near loved ones this past year. He leaves his companion of thirty years, Liz Layton of Cambridge; his brothers and sisters, Edward Young, Bernard Atkins, Patricia Atkins, Crysta Faye Whittaker, and Valerie Atkins of Orlando and Eatonville; loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their children, of whom he was very proud. He was predeceased by his mother, Rena Mae Atkins. Services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville on October 19 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Joe R. Lee Boys & Girls Club, 400 Ruffel Street, Eatonville, Florida 32751-6710.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019