Andrzej T. Bobinski, SARP, RIBA,91, passed away surrounded by family, February 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in Brzesc nad Bugiem, 1928, son of the late Halina and Tadeusz Bobinski, brother to three predeceased siblings. Beloved companion and husband of 38 years to Lisa Bobinski, favorite son-in-law of Sandra and the late Henry Salem, loving brother in-law of Paula and Jay Salem of Lynnfield. Father to Pawel Bobinski of Poland, grandfather, uncle, nephew and life long friend to many around the world. For over six decades, Andrzej's architectural career spanned the globe working with award winning firms. A gifted designer and "old school" pencil drawing architect, his Middle East expertise was invaluable on large urban design buildings, libraries and cultural centers. Winning recognition from the prestigious Boston Society of Architects. At age 80, Andrzej and a former TAC colleague established Bobinski Neubauer Architects to make additions and renovations to the Polish Ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 18, John Paul II Divine Mercy Shrine, 30 St. Peter St., Salem, MA. 01970. A Celebration of Andrzej's Life will follow the mass at his family's home in Lynnfield, Ma. Private Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, MA. at a later date. An expression of sympathy donation may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: danafarber.jimmyfund.org
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020