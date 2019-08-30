|
Ann Wadden Bolger of Cambridge, MA, formerly of Pepperell and Groton, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Ann was a brilliant, strong, selfless and caring woman who wished to be remembered most as a loving mother of five and grandmother of ten. Ann devoted her life to her family and they were her pride and joy. In her retirement, she spent countless days caring for her grandchildren and loving every minute of her time with them. In the past 25 years, Ann must have attended thousands of ball games, rarely missing an opportunity to see her grandchildren in action. Ann was an independent woman who raised her children for many years as a single mother. She was particularly proud that she was able to send all five of her children to prep school, and to college, on her own. Ann taught fourth grade in the Groton Public schools for close to 20 years. Her students revered her and often spoke of how she shaped their lives as learners. A long-time liberal activist, Ann found her political identity during the womens rights, civil rights, and anti-war movements of the 1960s. She worked on several political campaigns during the 1960s and 1970s and was especially proud of her work for Eugene McCarthy in 1968. Upon her retirement from teaching in 1995, Ann moved back to her hometown of Cambridge where she enjoyed attending the opera, ballet, theatre, and symphony with her friends, especially her sister Eleanor. Ann is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Margaret Wadden, sisters Joan Wadden, Mary Wadden and Eleanor Davis, as well as her brother Joseph Wadden. Ann is survived by her five children and their families: Carol and John Esposito of Georgetown, MA and their children, Joseph, Christopher, and Mary; David and Amy Bolger of South Burlington, VT, and their children, Sade and Liam; Judy and Steve Benardete of Amenia, NY and their daughter, Emma; Elise and Chris Ruggles of Topsfield, MA and their daughter Abby; and Michael and Jessica Bolger of Lynnfield, MA and their children Jacob, Declan, and Devin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral mass was held in St. Pauls Catholic Church Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Interment was in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Anns memory to . Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019