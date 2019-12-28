|
|
Anna Galvin McDonough of Tyngsboro formerly of Brighton. Passed Away unexpectedly of a terminal illness on Christmas Eve. Dec. 24, 2019. She was the Devoted Mother of Matthew, Kelly, Anthony and Samantha. Loving Wife of John McDonough, Formerly of South Boston. Loyal Daughter of the late Raffaele and Teresa Cucchi. Sister to Franca and Chris Marzilli of Newton. Doting Aunt to Teresa, Andrea, and Alexander, and Best Friend of Manju Bahulayan. Anna was a selfless and compassionate Emergency Room Nurse at Cambridge City Hospital, where she was loved and admired by colleagues and patients alike. She loved her work so much that she remained working until the very end. Anna will forever be remembered as an amazing and humble woman who always put her family above anything else. Her family and friends will NEVER forget her warm and compassionate smile. Mom, Christmas will ALWAYS be a celebration of your life. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2nd from 3-6pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Annas memory can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at ww5.komen.org, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244. For guestbook and directions visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020