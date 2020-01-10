|
|
Anne Avantaggio Meyer died peacefully in Newburyport, Massachusetts on January 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank O. and Mary F. (Sisto) Avantaggio. Educated in Newton public schools, Radcliffe College, and the Harvard School of Education. Long-time resident of Cambridge, she also lived in Beirut, Lebanon, Tangier, Morocco, and London, England. Summer resident of Jefferson, Maine. Life-long learner and educator, she taught diverse subjects and grade levels at the American Community School of Beirut and schools in Massachusetts. Active fund-raiser and community volunteer with interests in conservation and public parks, notably the Boston Natural Areas Fund and River Bend Park, Cambridge. Her passions included music, her gardens, archaeology, and the quest for Middle East peace. Widow of Professor A. J. Meyer of Harvard University. Also predeceased by her parents, her brothers August and Frank, and her son Stephen. Survived by her sister Jean Gaffney of Lake Oswego, Oregon, daughter Barbara Meyer of Newburyport and husband Rodney Southwick, and son Peter Meyer and wife Maribel of Napier, New Zealand. Celebration of life and burial was held on Friday, January 10 at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. To share a memory of Anne, please visit www.eatonand mackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home 617-244-2034 [email protected]
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020