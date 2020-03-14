|
|
Barbara Ann Riberio, 78, passed away on March 6, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA on May 4, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Virginia (Costa) Loughran. She was married to the late Charles Riberio until his death in 2011. A longtime resident of Cambridge, Barbara was the owner and operator of Domingo's Sub Shop for many years. Barbara and Charles later moved to Florida, where they spent their retirement years. Barbara leaves behind her sisters, Elaine Duntley and her husband Thomas of South Sutton, NH and Jacqueline Sorenson of Derry, NH; her daughter, Rhonda McPherson and her husband Joseph of Manchester, NH; her grandchildren, Amanda and Joseph; as well as her cherished dog, Ali. No services to be held. Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Barbara's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020