Billie (Bill), Robinson, age 70 of Cambridge passed away at Tufts Hospital in Boston on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Miami, Florida on July 24, 1949. Bill was a local and world traveled musician. All Services are currently private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. We encour age family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook.