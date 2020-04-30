|
Caroline (Voto) Randall, of Cambridge April 21, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Irving Randall. Loving mother of Richard, Michael, John and his wife Debbie, Elaine Rapoza and her husband John, Joan Munro and her husband the late Brian, the late Janice Stepanik, Anthony and Robert Randall. Beloved grandmother of 14 and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister of Frances Travers, the late Mary DePietro and Elizabeth Voto. At this time services will be private but a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in St. Francis Church, Cambridge For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020