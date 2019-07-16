|
Charles M. Syracuse of Cambridge, MA passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home. A Cambridge resident for 35 years, Charles was born in Dunkirk, NY (on Lake Erie), on April 9,1952 to the late Joseph and Helen (Granto) Syracuse. A 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mindszenty High School, with further studies at Fredonia State College, Charles had a passion for Latin, Greek, and the classic authors (including Phillip K. Dick) and was an avid book collector. He loved and studied history and was an accomplished musician on drums, piano, guitar and flute. With wide interests and intellectual curiosity he reveled in good conversation. Charlie was a wise, compassionate friend. Although he loved New England and his life in Cambridge, he remained a passionate Yankees fan, willing to celebrate Yankee victories over the Red Sox. Charles worked in construction and manufacturing, as a drummer, as manager of a venerable Cambridge bookstore, as well as at Century 21 Avon in Cambridge. He retired for medical reasons. He is survived by his loving partner of 31 years, Constance Gavin of Cambridge. He will be terribly missed by his sister, Joselle Syracuse of Jamestown, NY with whom he spoke numerous times throughout the day. Funeral and cremation services provided by Keefe Funeral Home and Mt. Auburn Cemetery Crematory. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from July 16 to July 23, 2019