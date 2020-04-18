Home

A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Daniel Heredia


1966 - 2020
Daniel Heredia Obituary
Daniel Heredia age 53, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 20,1966, in Cambridge MA and was a Class of 1986 Cambridge Rindge and Latin alum. He was known to many as El Maestro for his musical genius and creative artistry. Daniels passion for his faith, family and his love of music was boundless. He was a man of God and his encouraging words and gentle spirit remind us of how to carry ourselves with humility.Daniels vibrant spirit will always be remembered by his children and all who know and love him. His pure heart, loving soul, and brilliant smile could light up a room in every way. His family, friends, extended family and fellow musicians will fondly remember him as a guiding light. A private service and burial will be held for Daniels immediate family. A special Celebration of Life with friends and family will be announced at a later date. Flowers can be sent to the AJ Spears Funeral Home in Cambridge. Daniel will be missed dearly and forever kept close to our hearts.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020
