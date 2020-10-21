David P. Kennedy, Sr., of Cambridge, MA., passed away on October 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise; with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage in September. He is also survived by his two children, David Jr. of Cambridge, and Kate of Lowell and her husband, Philip. David also leaves his much loved grandson, Liam also of Lowell. Born in Cambridge, David was a life-long resident. David graduated from Rindge Technical High School Class of 1959, where he played both baseball and football. He had a long and distinguished 40+ year career with the Polaroid Corporation in Cambridge, working in their Battery Research Division. David was a caring and committed Cambridge resident actively engaged with Cambridge youth. He was a baseball enthusiast; playing in Cambridge Little League in his youth (for Cardullo's), and in later life as a Coach for the Cambridge Little League East Division. He was a Cub Scout leader for many years for Troup 41 in East Cambridge. David was actively involved in civic affairs in Cambridge, running for Cambridge School Committee twice, and serving on the Cambridge Planning Board for many years. David was a past President of Community Schools in East Cambridge, and sat on the Board of Directors for the East Cambridge Savings Bank. He was a kind soul, a lover of animals, and a good friend to those who knew him. He will be greatly missed. A wake will be held at the Donovan-Auferio Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge, MA. Please contact them for details.



