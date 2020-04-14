|
Donata (Cornelio) DiRenzo of Wakefield, April 11, 2020 at age 97 formerly of Cambridge & North Andover, MA. Immigrated from Scafa, Italy in 1963. Devoted wife of the late Nicola DiRenzo. Loving mother of Antoinette Loredana Pellegrino and her husband Ferdinand, Marco DiRenzo and his wife Francesca, Domenic DiRenzo and his wife Alessandra. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Dario, Daniel and Luca DiRenzo. Beloved sister of the late Angela Margaroli, Antonio, Orazio, Emidio, Giustino and Nicola Cornelio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Services are private, a memorial service will be held later this year at a more appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St Judes Children Hospital or Alzheimers Foundation of America. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, maybe mailing them a card or leave your words of sympathy on the Rogers Funeral home website. www.rogersfuneralhome.net We are using an abundance of caution as the unknowns of this outbreak are just that, unknown. Thank you for your cooperation and know that we stand ready to honor and celebrate the deceased who come into our care.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020