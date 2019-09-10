|
|
Dorise Dee Chase, a lifelong resident of Cambridge, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Paul and Dianne. She was the loving mother of Ananda and Aaron, grandmother of Noelle, Camren, Justice, Faith, Alivia and Jayden and sister of Paul and Dara. She is also survived by many aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Whether you knew Dee for a day or a lifetime, she was like family. Her smile lit up the room and she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will take place on September 15, 2019 with a viewing at 4:00 p.m. and services at 5:00 p.m. at St. Pauls AME Church, 37 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge, MA. Repast to follow from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 85 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge, MA.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019