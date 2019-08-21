|
Douglas Alan Blaisdell of Bangkok Thailand passed away on March 12th, 2019 at the age of 72. Doug was born in Dedham, MA on January 16th, 1947, one of four children to the late Harry L. Blaisdell and Evelyn (Gould) Blaisdell. Doug spent most of his childhood in Brunswick, ME and North Attleborough, MA where he was a graduate of North Attleboro High School. Later, he attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst as a undergraduate and Northeastern University as a graduate student. Doug made a career as a computer programmer. He had a passion and proficiency for electronics. Much of his working life was spent in Cambridge, MA with his two sons, Hugh Blaisdell and Thomas Blaisdell. He was an avid reader and enjoyed a wide variety of music and art. He had a passion for travel and embedded himself in a host of unfamiliar cultures. He lived all throughout Asia and parts of Europe. Throughout his travels, he found a fondness for the country of Thailand, where he lived for over 10 years. Here his days were spent reading by the beach and conversing with friends. Doug had a predilection for nonconformity and valued and took pleasure in an individual's uniqueness. He was a loving father to his sons and exposed them to the joys of life and the freedoms of travel. Besides his sons, Doug is survived by his siblings, Peter Blaisdell, Debbie McCauley and Carolyn Blaisdell, as well as his two nieces, Lauren Elliott and Kristen Ross.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019