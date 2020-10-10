Ellen Spezzaferro

Of Somerville, Massachusetts, passed peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. Ellie is the wife of Paul J Spezzaferro and daughter of the late William "Bill" and Yvonne "Bonnie" Hesketh, loving sister of William Bill Hesketh and his wife Deborah of New Hampshire, Aunt of Jonathan Hesketh and his wife Sarah, and Allison (Hesketh) Black and her husband Connor. Ellie also leaves behind two biological daughters, Ginny Mackenzie (Magno) and her husband Marty and Suzanne Scannel, her step-children Nicole and Jason Ryan, many grandchildren and one great grandchild, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Ellie worked for many years in the health care industry, most recently with Mass Eye and Ear. Ellies favorite pastimes were spending time with her extended family and friends, playing the lottery (which she was very lucky at) and an occasional trip to one of the nearby casinos (which she was also very lucky at). Ellie was a kind soul with a huge heart and vivacious personality. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ellies memory to American Cancer Society
.