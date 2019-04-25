Home

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Harvard Square
Frank J. Ferullo, of Hingham formerly of Cambridge passed away on April 22nd, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Phyllis (Sorrentino) Ferullo. Father of Mary Marhafer and her late husband Walter of Stoneham, Linda Ferullo of Hingham, Nancy Hoey and her husband William of Woburn and Jean O'Connell and her husband John of Wilmington. Grandfather of Eric Marhafer of Lexington, Keith Marhafer of Stow, Christine Wright of Rehoboth, Brooke and Patrick O'Connell of Wilmington. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Brother of George and the late Louis, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Phyllis and Jennie Ferullo and Mary Nardone. Brother in law of Lucy Ferullo. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN Friday April 26th at 9 am followed by a funeral mass at 10 am in St. Paul Parish, Harvard Square. Interment to follow Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the funeral home on Thursday April 25th from 4 - 8 pm. Frank served in the US Army during WWII and was awarded A Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Life member of The , Chapter 3. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to: Department of MA, State House, Room 546 Boston, MA 02133. Please visit devitofuneral home.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019
