George D. LeBlanc, age 72, of Revere and Somerville, died September 25, 2019. Adored husband of Maureen O'Leary-LeBlanc, brother of the late John W. LeBlanc, foster son of the late Norman and Eleanor Larsen of Revere and Pembroke, MA. His participation as a Vista Volunteer, while a U-Mass Boston student, led to a 35-year career in service of his community, first at Boston City Hospital, and then at Action for Boston Community Development. As a drug and alcohol counselor, coordinator of a teen drop-in center, and director of ABCD's South Boston substance abuse program, George was devoted to helping people. In retirement, he and his wife ran the Nameless Coffee House in Harvard Square. Booking talent and promoting each concert thrilled him. Preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Stephen and Sean O'Leary, he leaves a foster aunt, Emma Cap- ello; a foster uncle, Richard Larsen; a sister -in-law, Brenda West and her family, and many Larsen cousins, nieces and nephews. He shared his encouraging and loving spirit with all who knew him. 'Good night sweet prince: And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest! Funeral services are private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Marfan Foundation, www.marfan.org.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019