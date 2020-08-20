Gerald E. Nolin of Cambridge MA died peacefully August 18, 2020. Gerry was born in Cohoes NY in 1922 to Alfred J. Nolin and Rose Alba Emond. With his younger brother Lasalle (who died in 2004), he grew up in the French-speaking, working-class neighborhoods of Cohoes, and Woonsocket, RI. At 16, Gerry was graduated from the Mount St Charles High School in Woonsocket, taking the lions share of the class honors, despite his age. As he put it later with characteristic modesty, "the brothers couldnt wait to promote me through the grades and get me out the door." He initially turned down the opportunity to attend college in order to take a local job in Woonsocket with a wool supplier Prouvost Lefebvre & Co. to better support his parents. Eventually, in 1942, he joined the Navy V-12 program, studying civil engineering first at the University of Pennsylvania and then at Swarthmore College. There, he served as Student Council President and was graduated in 1946 with at the top of his class, Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi. While at Swarthmore, he met his future wife, the late Barbara Swindell, who had grown up in Baltimore, a descendant of a family of prominent Baltimore industrialists. The couple moved to Cambridge and (to the consternation of both their families because of the cultural divide) married in 1948. They remained Cambridge residents for the rest of their lives. For 40 years, Gerry worked at Prouvost Lefebvre in multiple capacities, eventually becoming company Treasurer and President of its subsidiary, the Branch River Wool Combing Co. After Barbaras death in 1979, he became the devoted companion of the late Frances Bragg, also of Cambridge, until her death in 2016. Gerry was an enthusiastic participant in the Cambridge community and for many years played an active role in both the Cambridge Civic Association and Cambridge Art Association. Among other things, he served on the boards of The Shady Hill School and The Cambridge Homes, and provided support and shelter in his home for political refugees during the international crises of the 1950s. Gerrys life followed a distinctly American trajectory. His early years spanned the decline of the mill towns of the Northeast and the erosion of the stubborn "La Survivance" culture among the French Canadians who had immigrated to work in those mills. His line of ancestors, going back for 300 years, had lived, married and died in the rural communities of French Canada and then in the insular "Little Canadas of Cohoes and Woonsocket. He was the first in his line to marry outside that culture, the first to get a college degree, the first to have an executive career and the first to join anything remotely like the eclectic community life of Cambridge. In taking these steps, he left a rich but static, tradition-bound past for an open and dynamic future. " Gerry was distinguished by a tremendously sharp intellect. He was a walking encyclopedia, able to summon and cogently present facts, explanations and arguments on a bewildering array of topics. He absorbed new knowledge eagerly and effortlessly, and he delighted in exchanges of information and viewpoints. At the same time, he was intensely private, with a bright inner flame of principle and conscience which he allowed others to glimpse occasionally but which he usually guarded carefully. He was profoundly humble, with an inborn sense of propriety and care for other's feelings and comfort. He was abidingly loyal to his country, his community, and above all to his family and loved ones. He leaves three children, Stephanie Selden of Petersham MA, Christopher Nolin (Andrea) of Belmont MA, Geoffrey Nolin (Janet) of Wayland MA), five grandchildren Sarah Selden Bush, Christina Selden Moskow, Alexander Mason Nolin, Jennifer Nolin Wolford (Adam) and Andrew Scott Nolin and 13 great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Mount Auburn Cemetery, beside his beloved wife. At his request, there will be no memorial.



