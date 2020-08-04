Gloria Soohoo

Gloria (Chin) Soohoo of Cambridge. Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. She was 86 years old. Born on September 4, 1933 in Woonsocket, RI and was a longtime Cambridge resident. Gloria was the daughter of the late Don Hong Bing Chin and Moy Shee Chin. Gloria married John SooHoo on October 2, 1955 and the couple were married for 57 years until Johns death on February 12, 2013. Loving mother of David SooHoo and his wife Donna of Northborough, Carole MacSweeney and her fianc Kevin Murphy of Cambridge, Diane SooHoo and her husband John Klobucher of Framingham, Michael SooHoo and his spouse Michael Robinson of Boston, and Lisa SooHoo of Watertown. Cherished grandmother (Por Por) of Sam and Mia Klobucher of Framingham. Dear sister of Marie Bing-You of Peabody and John Chin of Cambridge. Sister in law of Lucy Moy of Waltham, Shirley Lee of Framingham, Hing SooHoo of Boston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family burial will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Boston. A celebration of Glorias life will be held at a later and safer date. Memorial donations may be made to Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143. To send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com