Gordon N. Gottsche, 87, of Burlington, MA, died Friday, August 9th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Carl Gottsche and Gladys Wells Bodurtha, he was born in Agawam, settling in Medfield with his former wife Barbara Cheney and their four children. He was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Medfield, and later of the Hancock UCC in Lexington. Alumnus of UMass Amherst and MIT, Gordon was the Founder and original Executive Director of Just-A-Start Corp., in Cambridge, a non-profit community service organization. In 2014, the Gordon Gottsche Education Center was dedicated in honor of his efforts on behalf of the people of Cambridge. He leaves his four children: Lisa Durkin, her husband William, and their children Mitchell and Sarah, of Plainville, CT; Rhonda Lufkin and her husband Chris of Burlington, MA; Michael Gottsche of Hallandale, FL and Steven Gottsche of Tampa, FL, and his children Rachael, Katherine, Daniel, and Jacqueline; also his brother Norman Gottsche of Hampden, sister Martha Jane Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. Services will be at the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in Agawam on Thursday, August 15th with calling hour at 10 AM, followed by funeral services at 11. Burial at Agawam Center Cemetery. For more information, see curranjonescom.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019