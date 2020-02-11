|
|
James Martin Russell, Suddenly in Cambridge on February 9, 2020. He was a native of Cambridge, a confirmed Bachelor and the beloved son of the late Charles and Alice Russell. Loving brother of Patricia Henry and her husband Thomas of Arlington, Charles Russell Jr. and his wife Kathy of Middleboro, Theresa Fitzgerald of Hyde Park, Elizabeth McGonagle and her husband Robert of NH, Thomas Russell of Hyde Park, and the late Richard Russell and Mary I Nocito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Burial will take place at the Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. Plans for a memorial service will be announced in the near future. Donations may be made in James Russells memory to Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143. To send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020