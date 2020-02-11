Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Russell Obituary
James Martin Russell, Suddenly in Cambridge on February 9, 2020. He was a native of Cambridge, a confirmed Bachelor and the beloved son of the late Charles and Alice Russell. Loving brother of Patricia Henry and her husband Thomas of Arlington, Charles Russell Jr. and his wife Kathy of Middleboro, Theresa Fitzgerald of Hyde Park, Elizabeth McGonagle and her husband Robert of NH, Thomas Russell of Hyde Park, and the late Richard Russell and Mary I Nocito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Burial will take place at the Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. Plans for a memorial service will be announced in the near future. Donations may be made in James Russells memory to Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143. To send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -