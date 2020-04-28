|
|
On April 10, 2020 James M. Smith ( Smitty, Mack, Jim) passed away peacefully at CareOne Nursing Facility in Lexington, Massachusetts, at the age of 89, of COVID-19. Loving long time partner of Christine Baker and Godfather of Stephanie Mitchell, David Michael Willis Sr. and Danteavian James Berberena. James was born on May 5th, 1930 to the late parents, Mariam Hayes-Smith & James Mack Smith Sr. in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As he was raised in Cambridge, he attended all of the public elementary schools and graduated from Rindge Tech High School, Class of 1950. He was very active in all of their class reunions for many years. He then continued onto his employment with the Cambridge Housing Authority. He was known as Smitty in the AA community since February, 1972. On February 4th, 2020 he was able to celebrate his 48th anniv- ersiary of sobriety with his Belmont, Friday night group. He had a love golf and to travel with his long time partner, Christine Baker. Holidays were always spent with his extended family, the Bakers. James made a very positive impact on everybody that he encountered including, Harvard University Host Family. His uplifting spirit and outgoing personality will be very missed by everyone and the rest of his surviving family. The celebration of Smitty's life will be announced at a later date at A.J. Spears Funeral Home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020