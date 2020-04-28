|
James P. Sullivan, 77, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 due to complications from an infection. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit and good-natured humor. Jim, or Sully as his friends called him, was born 1942 in Cambridge, Mass and raised by caring parents James Sullivan and Alma Tremblay. He attended St. John high school in North Cambridge where he played on the basketball team. After graduating school, he worked odd jobs until a getting a spot in the mailroom at Harvard University in 1964. Two years later, he transferred to the Harvard University police department. Jim loved the job so much he stayed for 40 years! As a university police officer, he met many notable people from around the world. His day was always busy whether on Harvard campus or working extra details for the city of Cambridge. He really enjoyed being a public servant. Over the years he earned the respect of both his fellow officers and management. Jim was elected union president where he insured coworkers were treated fairly. In his later years, he survived a stroke that left him partially paralyzed and had to retire early. To honor his dedicated years of service at Harvard University, the police department retired his badge number #1. In his youth Jim was an avid Red Sox fan at Fenway Park, having seen Ted Williams and Jackie Robinson. When he wasnt working, Jim spent his spare time with Mary Fitzgerald who he met at Harvard University. They developed a life-long relationship that matured through the years. He cherished their friendship. They liked to plan day trips, especially rides to the Maine coast and walks along Marginal Way shoreline trail. Mr. Sullivan is predeceased by his sister Katherine Hicks. He is survived by his sister Mary Czar and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services at DeVito Funeral Home in Arlington, Mass. Burial at Westview Cemetery in Lexington.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020