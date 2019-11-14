Home

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Jean Robinson
Jean A. Robinson Obituary
Jean Ann Robinson, beloved friend, cousin, and godmother, died on November 9, 2019 follow- ing a long illness. Jean was born on Jan 1, 1939 in Cambridge, MA. She attended Cambridge public schools before obtaining her undergraduate degree from Boston College and Masters degree from Boston University. She began her career in education in Glenn Cove, Long Island and went on to work as a business teacher and guidance counselor at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School for more than 30 years. Jean, a lover of books and old movies, married Stanley Smiley in 1976, and together they enjoyed trips to Maine and visits to their favorite restaurants. Mr. Smiley died in 2018. Jean is survived by her dear friend of more than 60 years, Patricia Rizzo of Bluffton, SC, goddaughter Lynette Rizzo of New York, NY, cousin Jeannie Rizzo of Weymouth, MA, and close friends Jessica Sullivan and Cheryl and Charlie Ciano. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Mamie Robinson, dear friend Sandra Lagrega, and numerous first cousins with whom she enjoyed close lifelong ties. Jeans loved ones extend special thanks for the extraordinary care she received from All Care Hospice and numerous other caretakers. Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM on November 18, 2019 at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. in Melrose, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Burial will be private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
