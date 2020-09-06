Jean Little

Surrounded by her family, Jean Hardy Little or Cambridge and formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Jean is predeceased by her parents Henry and Jessie Hardy as well as her sister (and best friend) Carol Hawthorne. Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Warren (Renny) Little. She also leaves her son David Little, daughter-in-law Heidi Little and their children Elaina and Micah of Sanbornton, NH; son Robert Little and daughter-in-law Kathleen Little and their daughters Caroline, Caitlin and Erin of Acton, MA; and daughter Cristina "Tina" Little Steensen-Bech and son-in-law Jan Erik Steensen-Bech and their son Simon of Scottsdale, AZ. Jean was born in Newton, MA on November 25, 1933. She graduated from Needham High School in 1951 and went on to earn a A.B. (magna cum laude) in American Government from Radcliffe College in 1955. She earned an M.A. in American Social History from Tufts University in 1975, and an M. Ed. in Moderate Special Needs from Boston College in 1982. Jean was a lifelong learner, social activist, and outspoken democrat guided by causes that reflected her values of humanism and racial equality. Jean and Renny were married in Needham, MA on September 1, 1956. Jeans family always came first, and she enjoyed raising her three children and being a part of their many activities. She was a soccer coach, a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, and spent many hours hosting friends and family in their home. She enjoyed traveling, learning Italian, gardening, baking and attending cultural events and book clubs. Jean also loved her grandchildren very much and reveled in caring for them when they were young and hearing of their many activities and accomplishments as they have grown. Over her active life, Jean worked on many local and national political campaigns and fundraising events which included one very memorable visit from Morris Udall in the spring of 1976. Jean had successful careers as an editor, a special education teacher and a technical writer. In this last iteration, she helped to produce and document speech recognition applications for blind and low vision users, and wrote user guides for thermal process measuring devices and Voice Over Internet products. A private service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, Jean would have liked for memorial donations to be made to the Home for Little Wanderers at http://www.thehome.org/
or the Biden/Harris campaign at https://joebiden.com/
.