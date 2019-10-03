|
Dr. John D. Herzog, PhD., of Belmont, Massachusetts, a longtime professor at Northeastern University in Boston, an advocate for children, a cheese connoisseur, a gardener extraordinaire, a Sunday soccer player, a man who tried every day to make the world a better place for future generations, died on July 4, 2019 at home. He was 88 years old. John was born December 11, 1930, to Dorothy Ducas Herzog and James Bennet Herzog in New York City. He and his parents and his younger brother Thomas split time between New York City and South Salem, New York, in Westchester county. John graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Amherst college in 1952. After college he taught middle school social studies in New Rochelle, NY for two years. During this time, John served as director of a Fresh Air Fund camp in Westchester County, NY. He took great joy in helping children from the city enjoy a summer in the countryside. During this time in NY, John was recruited to work in the Dean's office at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. While working at HGSE, he became a full-time PhD candidate in anthropology under the tutelage of Professors John and Bea Whiting and their group of PhD candidates in Harvard's Palfrey House. While at Harvard, he met his future wife, Dorothy S. Herzog (ne Sharp), who was in a Master's degree program, also at HGSE. While the Herzog family was living on Green Street in Cambridge, John was very active in the Riverside Neighborhood Association (RNA). The RNA opposed the construction of the "Inner Belt", an 8 lane highway that would have destroyed the ethnically and racially integrated neighborhood. The Cambridge City Counsel was set to approve the plan. John organized a group of citizens willing to go with him to speak with Pearl Wise, a Cambridge city counselor who was sensitive to the needs of ordinary citizens. After eminent domain, where would the citizens find housing they could afford and neighborhoods where they would be welcome? After meeting with John and the group of neighbors he had rallied together, Mrs. Wise changed her vote from "yes" to "no" and the neighborhood was saved. Grassroots activism changed history thanks to John. John's research took him to many parts of the world. He and his family lived in Barbados, Kenya, and France. While living abroad, the Herzog family made many lifelong friends who have become like family. Later in his career, he focused on the topic of "Compagnonnage", an elite post- secondary school occupational apprenticeship program in France. He and his wife Dorothy lived in France part-time for 10 years. Though a native New Yorker, John became an ardent Boston sports fan (to the horror of his brother Tom!) during his many decades in the Boston area. He was a committed gardener and often yearned for life on a farm. John was active in many local and international community organizations, and he and his wife supported many worthy charities. A competitive swimmer in college, John became enamored of soccer as an adult. He will be remembered as a much-beloved Youth Soccer Coach in Belmont for many years to come. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Sharp Herzog, his sons Matthew and Thaddeus Herzog, his daughter-in-law Lien, his daughter Katherine Herzog Sbay, his son-in-law Rachid Sbay and his granddaughters Laila and Kinza Sbay and many nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of John's favorite charitable programs, the Student Program for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE). SPISE was started by an MIT professor that Dr. and Mrs Herzog helped apply to colleges in the US while they were living in Barbados. The aim of SPISE is to groom the next generation of Caribbean science and engineering leaders. The most prestigious student recognition one can receive at SPISE is the "John and Dorothy Herzog Award". Please visit CADSTI-ne.org to donate.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019