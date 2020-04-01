|
|
Judith Ann Nunes, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2020. Judi was a quiet girl, the second of five - herself, three sisters, and a brother. Her life was as a reflection in a pool of still waters. She possessed a quiet soul as deep and wide as her forever smile. Judis love of the written word is evident in the richly profound poetry she penned, in the vast array of books she was always reading, and in her enjoyment solving word puzzles. Her creativity extended to her joy of dance, her fashionable dress and dcor, and her fine skills as a seamstress. Judi maintained an endearing and innocent personage throughout her 71 years, often in solitude, yet never far from the spirit and the love she held for her family, who cherished her dearly. Indeed, all who knew her experienced her goodness and kindness, and all loved her in return. A life-long Cambridge resident, she is mourned by her siblings and their spouses, Roberta and Russell Gross, Tony Nunes, Jackie and Kenneth Grimble, Rose and Marshall Pendelton, five nieces, three nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, four great-grand nieces and nephews, eight first cousins, and many other relatives and friends. May Judith Ann Rest in Peace in the House of the Lord forever.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020