Judy King passed away peacefully in her sleep in the company of her loving family on the 13th of December, 2019.. Born December 10, 1934 in Bronxville, New York, Judy King was the youngest of 3 daughters of Hilda and Stanton Robbins. As the family travelled between New York, France and England for business, Judy spent her school years in several Friends schools, graduating high school from the George School in Newton, PA. She graduated from Smith College in 1956 and continued to be an active alumna all her life. In 1960, Judy married John King of Beverly, Massachusetts, with whom she had two sons, Jim and Charlie King. The family grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Judy thrived as the development and alumni relations director for Shady Hill School for 17 years. Subsequently she worked on the capital campaign for Harvard Medical School and in 1992 became Executive Director of Young Audiences. Judy was a committed social activist, working with Womens Action for New Directions (WAND) working to eliminate nuclear weapons and wars. She marc- hed for womens reproductive rights and against the war in Iraq. Always energetic Judy was an avid tennis player, a star on one of the first all-womens club hockey teams, the Ms. Sticks (aka the Mother Puckers), and an enthusiastic cross-country skier. An avid traveler, she was culturally adventurous with a love for museums and theatre. She embraced oil painting and sang with the Cambridge Community Chorus. She was a loyal, sunny and loving friend and mentor, and beloved by nieces and nephews from Washington to Maine. Judy is survived by her sister Noel Robbins Congdon, her sons Jim (Patti Peck) and Charlie (Jamie Villella), her grandchildren Isabella King and Harrison Villella, and 3 step -children (Claudia, Tim, and John King). In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of Judy King can be made to Smith College.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020