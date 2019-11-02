|
|
Julia de la Cruz, 91, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away on October 30, 2019, in Cambridge. She was born in Corongo, Peru to Eufemia Iparraguire and Dionisio de la Cruz in 1928. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Juan, Alvina, Dina, Dionisio, and Isaias. She is survived by her brother Teodulo, and sisters, Antonia, and Aniana, all residing in Peru. Julia leaves her daughter, Rosie, her daughter-in-law, Rachel Burckardt, grandsons, Stephen Burckardt of Maryland, and Matthew Burckardt of Cambridge; her son, David (Rick) Sotomayor, her son-in-law, Robert Anderson, and her granddaughter, Celia, of New York. Visiting hours will be from 2:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Avenue in GREENWICH, CT. Funeral services will be held in her home country of Peru. The family would like to thank Cambridge Health Association, Somerville Cambridge Elder Services, and Privatus for their assistance in caring for Julia in her final months. In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation to the Peace Community Chapel (Old Greenwich, CT) or Somerville Cambridge Elder Services (Somerville, MA).
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019