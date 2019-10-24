|
|
Leo P. Melanson, 77, of Oaklawn Avenue, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Cambridge on November 25, 1941, he was a son of Alyre and Yvonne (Vienneau) Melanson and grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961. Leo was married to Helen (Lavoie) on July 19, 1969 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her death on December 28, 2013. Leo was employed by the MBTA as an inspector on the Blue Line where he worked many years before retiring. He also was a longtime member and bartender at Cambridge UAV. Leo was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed socializing with friends and new acquaintances. Leo spent many enjoyable trips camping in Maine, especially at Old Orchard Beach. He was a member of the former Athol-Orange Elks Lodge #1837, the Wheelerville Community Club and the Orange Gun Club. He was also a member of the Carmens Union Local 589 and the MBTA Inspectors Union Local 600. Survivors include his daughter, Rachel Porter and her husband, Dan, of Orange; a son, Paul Melanson of Naperville, IL; a granddaughter, Brittany Porter of Orange; a brother, Francis Melanson and his wife, Jean, of Arcola, IL; many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces; as well as a large extended family. Beside his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Maurice Melanson. Wittys Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family. You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019