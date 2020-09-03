Linda J. Bramble, 73, of Methuen, passed away on August 25th, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen.
Mrs. Bramble was born, raised and educated in Cambridge and had lived in Methuen for the past seven years. Before retirement, Linda worked as a Registered Central Processing Technician with Cambridge Health Alliance at Cambridge and Somerville Hospitals. Linda enjoyed baking, cleaning her home, traveling, attending shows and concerts with her family and friends and especially loved taking care of her husband.
The daughter of the late, George and Mildred (Dowling) Dewing, her family members include her husband, James P. Bramble, her son Shawn P Bramble and his wife Lori and her granddaughter Francis Eileen Bramble. Linda also leaves her brothers Robert, Charles and his wife Reine and Tucker and his wife Debbie and her sisters Carol, Janet and her husband Michael and Doris and her husband Fritz. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her son William Francis Fitzgerald and her brothers Paul and George.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours (practicing social distancing and current precautions) on September 1st, 2020 from 11 to 1pm at the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen. A brief time of remembrance will take place at 12:45 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the closing of the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Craniofacial Center Fund at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Linda Bramble. Contributions can be made at Boston Childrens.org/givenow
or mail checks payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include (Linda J. Bramble) in the memo line. To leave an online condolence, please visit Linda's tribute page at dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.