Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LoisMary Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LoisMary Diehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LoisMary Diehl Obituary
LoisMary McFall Diehl, 91, of Cambridge, MA, died peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of J. Charles McFall and Lois T. McFall, and sister of Frederick T. McFall. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Edward L. Diehl, and her son, Dr. Jonathan E. Diehl of Weston, MA. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah T. Diehl of Cambridge, MA, her daughter-in-law Suzanne W. Diehl of Weston, MA, her grandsons Brooks W. Diehl (and wife Mika S. Diehl) of Vienna, VA, and SeanPaul E. Jones (and wife Lynn A. Jones) of Cambridge, MA, granddaughter Anne Diehl Lai (and husband Albert K. Lai) of Washington, DC, and great-granddaughter Isabelle S. Diehl, of Vienna, VA. She also leaves behind cherished relatives in Indianapolis, IN and York, PA. LoisMary graduated from The Masters School (Dobbs), Dobbs Ferry, NY in 1945, and Wheaton College, Norton, MA in 1949. She was a form- er trustee of and volunteer for many deca- des at Mount Auburn Hospital and was a member of The Mothers Club in Cambridge, MA. LoisMary enjoyed attending symphony, skiing, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be remembered most for her cheerful and loving spirit. A service and reception will be held at on Thursday, May 16 at 11 am at Bigelow Chapel, Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Auburn Hospital (Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138).
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from May 8 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.